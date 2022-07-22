Skip to Content
4 people shot in downtown Los Angeles, prompting search for multiple suspects

By KABC Staff

    DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening, prompting a search for multiple suspects.

LAPD says officers responded to a shooting in front of a store in the area of Seventh and Spring streets just after 9:30 p.m.

Three gunshot victims – two males and one female — were at the scene. A fourth victim was later found.

All the victims were transported to a hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Four or five suspects believed to be involved in the shooting ran from the scene, police say.

No arrests have been made.

