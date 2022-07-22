Joshua Rocha arraigned in killing of North Kansas City police officer

By Andy Alcock

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Joshua Rocha was arraigned Thursday for the shooting death of North Kansas City police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

It was the first court appearance by the suspect after he turned himself into police following the tragic shooting of Vasquez during a routine traffic stop.

Despite turning himself in, the judge entered a not-guilty plea on Rocha’s behalf at the brief hearing,

Rocha gave chilling details of the shooting when he first turned himself in. The information he gave arresting officers was enough to warrant a first-degree murder charge from police.

The charged suspect was escorted into court by North Kansas City Police officers. The cuffs used in the arraignment belonged to officer Vasquez.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out photos of the moment Thursday afternoon.

The courtroom was completely packed, standing room only. Vasquez’s family and friends were there, and dozens of law enforcement officers were there as well.

Onlookers stood the whole time and came as a show of support for the fallen officer and his family.

The judge said he would assign Rocha a public defender once the charged suspect filled out an application.

Rocha will have a bond review hearing on July 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for September 2, 2022, at 9 a.m.

