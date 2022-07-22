New Mexico State Police officer found dead at home

By Nick Catlin

GUADALUPE COUNTY, New Mexico (KOAT) — New Mexico State Police conducted a wellness check where they discovered officer Omar Carrasco dead.

The Office of the Medical Investigator determined Carrasco died of natural causes.

The wellness check saw no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be done at the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The officer did not show up to his shift and phone calls trying to reach him were unsuccessful. Carrasco just recently graduated from the state recruit school last month to join the force.

After graduation, he was assigned to Santa Rosa. He was 24-years-old.

