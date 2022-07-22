Vandalism leads to popular statues being removed from Green Valley neighborhood

By Joe Vigil

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Thousands of people have seen the popular statues of two tennis players and two golfers in Henderson. The statues are located at Green Valley and Wigwam near Legacy Golf Club. The art has been there for many years.

“It was a very nice edition to that corner, which fit in with the spirit of the community, with a little bit of artwork that was indicative of the different things that were enjoyed in this area,” said Jeani Adams.

Adams lives near the statues.

“We miss them. People were all over Nextdoor saying, where are the statues? What happened to them,” Adams said.

FOX5 has learned the statues have been removed after some vandalism. Someone tagged the statues, writing “gay rights” and “love wins” on the statues. But it isn’t just the tagging that led to their removal. The company that owns the statues said someone attached a sex toy to a statue. Legacy HOA officials said that had many people complaining and there was a lot of concern about kids seeing the sex toy.

The HOA says there has been vandalism at the statues previously, but the latest incident was too much. The HOA wanted the statues removed. Henderson city officials tell FOX5 the city doesn’t have anything to do with the statues but did contact the owners. That company then removed the statues. Company officials told FOX5 that was at the request of the HOA.

Company officials say the statues are now in storage and they’re deciding where they will be placed next, but a decision has not yet been made.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.