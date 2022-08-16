Ankeny’s Brody Brecht ready to chase his two-sport dream

By Scott Reister

Click here for updates on this story

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — Brody Brecht has heard the questions. He’s out to silence them.

The former Ankeny Hawk has a major league arm, and now finally has the chance to show his future in football is just as bright. He had to redshirt last Fall with a dislocated thumb.

That has healed. Brecht looked awesome this spring in his other sport. On the hill, he was sensational, earning Freshman All-American honors, touching triple digits on the radar gun and giving Iowa’s bullpen a big boost.

The 6-4 wideout is now a redshirt freshman receiver on the football team and out to prove he can be just as powerful on the gridiron as he is on the diamond.

KCCI’s Scott Reister spoke to Brecht at Media Day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.