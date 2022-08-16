FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker

By Adam Roberts

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHOG, KHBS) — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday.

The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and arrested one suspect, according to the release.

They also apprehended three people who allegedly went or planned to travel to Northwest Arkansas to have illegal sexual conduct with minors.

This was part of a nationwide campaign called Operation Cross Country XII. The FBI identified or arrested 85 people across the country during the campaign.

The FBI worked with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenland School District Police Department, Lakeview Police Department, Rogers Police Department, Siloam Springs Police Department, and the University of Arkansas Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.