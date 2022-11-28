Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:18 AM

Woman sues Kraft Heinz claiming Velveeta Shells & Cheese ready time is misleading

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for potentially lying on their instructions.

A Florida woman is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court.

She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to heat up.

The lawsuit doesn’t explain how long she had to microwave the shells for, but says the information is misleading.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content