Parents voice concerns over ongoing threats against Towson High School

By Tim Tooten

TOWSON, Maryland (WBAL) — Officers on patrol are becoming a normal sight at Towson High School. As threats continue at the school, parents are voicing their concerns and pushing for answers.

The first threat was made right before Thanksgiving over social media, regarding someone bringing a gun to school and killing students. Police said they will keep officers on campus as they continue to search for answers.

Ashley Atkinson, a Towson High School parent, rushed to campus Thursday to pick up her daughter who she said was having anxiety issues brought on by the continued threats at the school. She was not alone.

“She definitely didn’t want to come to school today because of this because this has been going on, like you said, since Thanksgiving,” Atkinson said.

It was the same story for Atkinson who said the threats are taking a toll on parents and students.

“The last threat was really a threat that really had most of the students on edge because they didn’t know if it was true or if it was false, so really most of them really didn’t even want to come to school because of that,” she said.

Students on the Towson High School campus remained under the watchful eye of more than half a dozen Baltimore County police officers.

“It’s definitely scary because you just don’t know,” said Dawn Katz, a Towson High School parent.

Parents are now demanding a face-to-face meeting with police and school administrators.

Towson High School’s PTSA leadership said in a statement: “If there was a meeting with BCPS, THS administrators and Baltimore County Police Department, could voice their concerns, and ask their questions and also get a better understanding as to how threats are handled. Parents are frustrated and scared and need guidance and reassurance that everything is being done to protect their children.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in statement: “The safety, security, and wellbeing of students and educators will always be our top priority. These recent threats are deeply concerning and are under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department who will, out of an abundance of caution, continue to maintain a presence at the school. The county takes any threat seriously and remains in close communication with the police department and BPCS as the investigation continues. We will continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety of our kids and our educators.”

“I feel like there have been a lot of catchphrases about abundance of caution, we take this seriously but yes, talk to us straight so that we can have the information and if there is no information then tell us that update us with it’s still ongoing,” Katz said.

In the meantime, student attendance has been steadily going down at Towson High School as more parents decide to keep their children at home.

A school spokesman said about 300 students are absent, which is about 10% higher than normal absentee rates.

BCPS superintendent weighs in on threats, middle school safety Concerned parents met with Baltimore County school officials about safety in middle schools.

“We have issues across the county across the nation but this is an example of a true partnership to really get some questions answered and continue the dialogue,” said

During a question-and-answer session, parents asked about everything from safety to COVID-19 learning loss. It comes after a string of threats at Towson High School.

“I’m not sure BCPS can do much about these online threats but they do seem to be proactive about it and the police department seems to be on it too but that still doesn’t take away the parents fear of sending their kids to school especially when it’s becoming a daily and weekly situation,” said Mary Taylor, of the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.

“I want to see some action from Baltimore County schools,” said Jenn Reedholm, a concerned parent.

When 11 News asked Williams declined to address the threats at Towson, saying they are a police matter, but he said they’ve added extra resources in all high schools in addition to the school resource officers.

“We put additional resources having safety assistants many of these individuals have already worked I the school they know the school community they even know the students,” Williams said.

Parents said they hope the meeting is the start of increased dialogue with the school system overall.

“This is a good thing and I hope that they consider continuing to do that on a regular basis,” Taylor said.

School officials said they plan to have more meetings in the future.

