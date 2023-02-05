Nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash.

Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died, according to police.

Naldjian’s sedan was found abandoned the next day on Second Avenue North, near Van Buren Street.

Alcohol may have been a factor, according to police. An investigation by Fatal Crash Investigator Christopher Valdez revealed Naldjian had been drinking at a Demonbreun Street bar prior to the collision, police said.

Naldjian was booked into jail at about 8 p.m. Thursday night. She was released nearly five hours later.

