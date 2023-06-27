Family of teen pinned down by Chicago police sergeant filing lawsuit

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — The family of a teen pinned down by an off-duty Chicago police sergeant is filing a civil lawsuit Tuesday.

Last summer, Michael Vitellaro was seen on video, pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge.

Vitellaro said he thought the teen stole his son’s bicycle, but the teen didn’t do it.

Earlier this month, a judge found Vitellaro not guilty of charges related to the incident.

Tuesday, the teen’s family will announce a lawsuit against both Vitellaro and the City of Chicago.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.