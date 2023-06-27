Large sinkhole engulfs SUV along busy Midtown street
ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A white SUV appears to have fallen into a large sinkhole along Ponce De Leon and Penn Avenue.
The sinkhole reportedly opened on Tuesday just before 3 p.m.
Drivers on the road should plan to use caution and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stick with Atlanta News First for updates.
