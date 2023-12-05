3-year-old boy dead after being shot in Northwest Indiana

Click here for updates on this story

MERRILLVILLE, Indiana (WBBM) — A 3-year-old boy is dead after suffering a gunshot wound in Merrillville, Indiana Monday.

At 5:45 p.m., Merrillville police and paramedics were called to the 3100 block of West 79th Place, near Lincoln Highway.

A 3-year-old boy, identified as King Penro, had been shot and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicated that the child got a hold of the gun and suffered a self-inflicted wound, but police have not confirmed that information. Police have only said it appears to be an accidental shooting, and the boy’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot, and are now explaining to their own kids what happened to the boy on their street.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Merrillville Police Detective E. Meyer at Emeyer@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531 ext 354, or send an anonymous tip to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

This comes just weeks after police in Gary, Indiana, responded to another case of a toddler killed by a gun. In that incident, the child’s mother told police her son was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old son after he found the gun in her purse when she left a bedroom.

