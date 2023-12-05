Officers attending Shop with a Cop event arrest Michigan woman for allegedly shoplifting

Click here for updates on this story

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a Walmart in Livingston County, where dozens of officers were attending a Shop with a Cop event over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say law enforcement was at the store in Genoa Township on Saturday, Dec. 2, when they were notified of a woman attempting to steal more than $700 worth of items. Seventy-five officers from different agencies were at the supermarket during the event.

Officers tracked the 62-year-old woman from Haslett in the parking lot, where her vehicle was located next to patrol vehicles.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Livingston County Jail.

The Shop with a Cop event supports families through donations from local businesses, allowing children to partner with an officer and shop for themselves.

