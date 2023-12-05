Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Officers attending Shop with a Cop event arrest Michigan woman for allegedly shoplifting

By
Published 5:32 AM

By DEJANAY BOOTH-SINGLETON

Click here for updates on this story

    GENOA TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to steal from a Walmart in Livingston County, where dozens of officers were attending a Shop with a Cop event over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say law enforcement was at the store in Genoa Township on Saturday, Dec. 2, when they were notified of a woman attempting to steal more than $700 worth of items. Seventy-five officers from different agencies were at the supermarket during the event.

Officers tracked the 62-year-old woman from Haslett in the parking lot, where her vehicle was located next to patrol vehicles.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Livingston County Jail.

The Shop with a Cop event supports families through donations from local businesses, allowing children to partner with an officer and shop for themselves.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content