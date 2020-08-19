Cascades Academy named one of Oregon’s ‘100 Best Nonprofits to Work For’

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades Academy has been named one of the 2020 100 Best Nonprofits to Work for in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine.

The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development. The survey was voluntary and free of charge, and independently calculated by research partner Checkpoint Surveys.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized again by Oregon Business magazine as one of the 100 Best Nonprofits to Work for in Oregon," said Julie Amberg, Head of School.

"It has always been a priority for our school to create a culture that is both inspiring and rewarding for our faculty and staff. We have such a wonderful, talented, and dedicated faculty and staff, and I believe this award honors them as well. We are grateful for all of their hard work and excited to be embarking on another school year with them in a few weeks," continued Amberg.

The independent school offers a challenging academic and experiential program for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in Central Oregon, and employs 46 full and part-time faculty and staff at its campus in Bend.



About Cascades Academy

Cascades Academy is a pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade independent private school located in Bend, Oregon that focuses on challenging academics through experiential learning.