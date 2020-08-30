WorkSource Bend receives national award

Community Billboard

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – At the National Association of State Workforce Agencies’ virtual 2020 Veterans Conference, the Oregon WorkSource Bend one-stop center was presented with the prestigious Mark Sanders Award.

NASWA’s Mark Sanders Award is bestowed each year upon one individual or group in the U.S. that provides exceptional workforce and/or job market assistance to veterans, especially those with significant barriers to obtaining and retaining employment.

“We applaud the work being done by the Oregon WorkSource Bend one-stop center as they assist our nation's heroes in transitioning to civilian life and jobs," said Scott B. Sanders, executive director of NASWA. "The Mark Sanders Award for Exceptional Service to Veterans recognizes those who have provided outstanding service to the men and women protecting our freedom."

Creativity, compassion, and dedication are qualities that the Oregon WorkSource Bend one-stop elicits to go "above and beyond" in serving veterans.

The WorkSource Bend center stands out because of several key initiatives and programs, including receiving the Jobs for Veterans State Grants Incentive Award from the Oregon Employment Department the past four years for excellent performance in serving veterans with significant barriers to employment.

Additionally, the WorkSource Bend staff members receive unique training to provide focused services to veterans with significant barriers to employment. The one-stop also developed the Firewood Donation Program that provides firewood to homeless veterans and a bicycle program that donates bicycles to veterans with no means of reliable transportation, which is important to obtaining employment.

"We strive to provide excellent services to veterans in Central Oregon. By leveraging community partnerships, we are able to create synergies that act as force multipliers for the benefit of the veterans we serve. The success of each veteran is our reward, and motivates us to do more," said Amy Gibbs, WorkSource Bend Manager.

"I'm very proud of the services that veterans receive through WorkSource Bend and their community partnerships that address veterans' needs," said Jim Munger, State Veterans' Programs Coordinator. "They are inclusive and transparent in decision-making when developing new ideas or processes that will benefit veterans with significant barriers to employment. WorkSource Bend staff have always been willing to take chances, push boundaries, and learn from each other."

The prestigious Mark Sanders Award is named in honor of Mark Sanders who, during his career with the California Employment Development Department and in leadership positions with NASWA, was untiring in his efforts to promote excellence in services to disabled veterans.

For more information on the 2020 Veterans Conference, visit naswa.org/conferences/2020-veterans-conference

View Oregon WorkSource Bend video

###

About the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (www.naswa.org): NASWA is the national organization representing all 50 state workforce agencies, D.C. and U.S. territories. These agencies deliver training, employment, career, and business services, in addition to administering the unemployment insurance, veteran reemployment, and labor market information programs. NASWA provides policy expertise, shares promising state practices, and promotes state innovation and leadership in workforce development.