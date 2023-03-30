Child Abuse Prevention Month focuses on ways you can protect a child throughout Central Oregon

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time when prevention organizations elevate the importance of understanding how to prevent – and heal from – the devastating affects abuse has on children and families.

In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, KIDS Center of Central Oregon and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, the area’s only medical-model children’s abuse advocacy center and relief nursery, respectively, have partnered once again to bring Central Oregon the Blue Ribbon Campaign.

This campaign will kick off with three, separate, child-friendly events that aim to connect families with child abuse prevention and intervention resources. Newsletters full of child abuse prevention education and resources will also be included in area newspapers the first week of April..

Signaling support in helping end child abuse, blue wristbands will decorate the wrists of many individuals and partners thoughout Central Oregon starting April 1.

The “Communities For Kids” events aim to reinforce the common goals between KIDS Center and MountainStar Family Relief Nursery to be direct, interventional partners in times of crisis and suspected abuse, as well as leaders in child abuse prevention education.

At these events, a community art piece will be present for attendees to contribute to, and then for the rest of the month will be located in the Jefferson and Crook County public libraries and at The Commons in downtown Bend for continued engagement.

The Community for Kids events offer free food, the chance to win larger dollar gift cards to area businesses, and resource tables from local organizations that support children and families.

Each Community For Kids event is from 3PM-5PM on April 4, April 5, and April 6:

Tuesday, April 4

Sahalee Park

Madras

Wednesday, April 5

Stryker Park

Prineville

Thursday, April 6

Deschutes Children’s Foundation - East Campus, Bend

A prevention education table along with KIDS Center and MountainStar staff will also be available on Friday, April 7 at The Commons for Downtown Bend’s First Friday.

A special thanks goes out each year to the sponsors that make the Blue Ribbon Campaign happen: Central Oregon Daily, The Bulletin, East Bend Dental, Les Schwab, Morgan Stanley, Republic Services, and SELCO Community Credit Union. And this year, KIDS Center and MountainStar are proud to award six community organizations as Prevention Partners of the Year! Each organization has dedicated valuable resources and time to learn how to better protect children and prevent child abuse in Central Oregon. The following organizations are honored: Crook County Library, Crook County Juvenile Department, Decor Painting, LLC, Iglesia Cristiana, KELLCON, and Seven Peaks School.

These organizations will be recognized as part of the Healing Hearts Luncheon, an annual program and fundraiser supporting KIDS Center of Center Oregon taking place on April 18. The luncheon, held at the Riverhouse Convention Center, “summons the Central Oregon community to be a part of the solution to help end child abuse in addition to the other events we have partnered on with MountainStar Family Relief Nursery.” said Rachel Visser, Prevention Education Manager of KIDS Center..

To learn more about National Child Abuse Prevention Month and prevention in our community, or see what other events are happening in April visit https://www.kidscenter.org/blue-ribbon-campaign and https://mtstar.org/april/.

About KIDS Center:

Built by the community 28 years ago, KIDS Center leads Central Oregon’s response to child abuse. As a Children’s Advocacy Center, KIDS Center works with community partners to serve children and families across Central Oregon. KIDS Center provides therapy, forensic interviews, family advocacy, and child-friendly medical examinations—and services are free for families impacted by abuse. KIDS Center also offer free child safety trainings across the region to help prevent child abuse.

Information about KIDS Center can be found at: KidsCenter.org or by calling, (541) 383-5958. Anyone with a concern about a child’s safety can call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at: 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

About MountainStar:

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery prevents child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed. MountainStar is the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk of abuse and neglect. Visit mtstar.org or call (541) 322-6820 to learn more.