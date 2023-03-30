‘Train Your Brain’ program returns; third-graders receive helmets, learn about brain injury

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation is proud to present the Train Your Brain program to third-grade classes across Central Oregon. Prompted by an alarming increase of preventable head injuries among youth, this injury prevention program educates more than 2,000 elementary school students in Central Oregon about brain injury prevention and the importance of helmet safety.

Train Your Brain is made possible by the support of The Center Foundation community partners First Interstate Bank , TDS Telecom, the Kiwanis Club of Prineville, and Summit Health.

“According to research from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 9 out of 10 bicyclists who die in crashes are not wearing helmets. Wearing a helmet can lower the risk of brain injury by up to 88 percent,” said Stuart Schmidt, Program Manager of The Center Foundation. “We developed the Train Your Brain program thirteen years ago in an effort to educate local students on the importance of wearing a helmet.

"We are so grateful for our school districts for recognizing the importance of this safety initiative and thankful for our partners at First Interstate Bank, Summit Health, the Kiwanis Club of Prineville, and TDS Telecom for supporting us in reaching our goal to provide free helmets to every Central Oregon third grader who needs one.”

Each year, The Center Foundation distributes over 1,000 helmets to local elementary students through the Train Your Brain initiative. Presentations consist of an interactive assembly that provides information on injury prevention; helmet safety, fitting, and care; and features a melon drop demonstration. Following the presentation, The Center Foundation staff and volunteers will properly fit free multi-sport helmets for every student who needs one.

“Bend-La Pine Schools is very fortunate to once again have The Center Foundation sponsor the Train Your Brain program,” said Skip Offenhauser, Executive Director of Elementary Programs for Bend-La Pine Schools . “As an avid cyclist myself, I am well aware of the hazards we all face while on our bikes. Wearing a helmet is a simple, but effective habit we need to teach all of our students.

"We want to thank The Center Foundation for providing these lessons and providing students with free helmets with the help of First Interstate Bank, Summit Health, and TDS Telecom. We couldn’t ask for better community partners that care about the safety of our kids!”

Train Your Brain 2023 kicks off April 3rd to ensure students are prepared to enjoy summer activities in a safe manner. Helmets should always be worn when participating in any non-motorized wheeled sport like bicycling, skateboarding, rollerblading, or scooter riding.

To learn more about Train Your Brain and see when we will be presenting at your school, visit www.centerfoundation.org/brain-trust .

About The Center Foundation