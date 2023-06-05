Public comments sought on Oregon’s draft 2023-26 State Plan for Aging

(Salem, OR) — Oregon’s draft 2023-2026 State Plan on Aging ̶ which shapes how older adults, people with disabilities, their families and other unpaid care providers are served ̶ is available for review. The public is asked to provide comments on the plan to the Oregon Department of Human Services by 5 p.m. Monday, June 26.

The plan is developed by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities and is required under the Older Americans Act of 1965. The plan is a contract with the Administration on Aging, a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living and allows Oregon to receive funds under the Older Americans Act.

Oregon’s draft State Plan on Aging for 2023-2026 has five focus areas:

Older Americans Act core programs

COVID-19 recovery

Service equity

Expanding access to Home and Community Based Services

Caregiving.

Public input will be used as APD finalizes its proposed State Plan on Aging, which it submits to the federal Administration for Community Living. To review the draft State Plan and a summary of the plan, visit the State Unit on Aging webpage. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m. Information about the public hearing is posted to the State Unit on Aging webpage.

To submit comments on the draft State Plan on Aging:

Email public comments to: SUA.email@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Mail written comments to: ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities, Attn: Debbie McCuin, 500 Summer St., NE, E-12, Salem, OR 97301

About the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities:

APD’s vision is to ensure Oregon’s older adults, people with disabilities and their families experience person-centered services, supports and early interventions that are innovative and help maintain independence, promote safety, wellbeing, honor choice, respect cultural preferences and uphold dignity.