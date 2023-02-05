Kim Petras thanks trans musicians for historic Grammy win

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Pop singer Kim Petras nodded to the transgender musicians who paved the way for her historic Grammy win on Sunday.

Petras and Sam Smith won the Grammy for best pop or group performance for their viral hit “Unholy.” Smith ceded the stage to Petras to deliver an acceptance speech as the first trans woman to win in the category.

She dedicated the award to the “transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me,” namely the late experimental pop producer Sophie, who was nominated for a Grammy before her death in 2020. She also thanked Madonna for supporting LGBTQ rights and her mother for supporting her transition.

Petras isn’t the first trans performer to win a Grammy, but she’s one of the most visible winners. The composer Wendy Carlos won several Grammys in the 1960s, according to Out. This year, the celebrated DJ Honey Dijon is also nominated for a Grammy for Beyoncé’s smash hit “Renaissance.” Smith, who is nonbinary, won their first Grammy in 2015.

