Amtrak temporarily suspends service between Seattle and Portland after landslide

(CNN) — Amtrak has suspended train service temporarily between Portland and Seattle because of a landslide in the area.

Train services will be canceled through 8:30 a.m. PT Thursday, according to Amtrak. “This is due to a BNSF Railway passenger train moratorium following a landslide,” the company said.

Alternative transportation will be provided, according to Amtrak tweets on its X social media site.

Trains between Portland and Eugene, Oregon, and Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, will continue operations as normal, Amtrak said.

“We will continue to keep you updated and will let you know when this situation is resolved and normal service has resumed,” the company said.

For assistance, Amtrak asks customers to call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL. Amtrak typically runs four daily round-trip trains between Portland and Seattle.

More than 10 million people were under flood alerts across the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday as a strong atmospheric river socked the region. More heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday in parts of Oregon’s Cascade Mountains, southern Washington and far northwest California.

CNN’s Forrest Brown contributed to this report.

