The best red carpet looks from the British Fashion Awards 2023

(CNN) — On Monday night, the British Fashion Council orchestrated its annual British Fashion Awards — a star-studded ceremony in London aimed at encouraging new, trailblazing designers, as well as honoring stalwarts of the industry.

This year, there was an influx of US talent with high-profile appearances from all-American stars such as Anne Hathaway, Gwnyeth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson and Taylor Russell. British born, LA-raised Paloma Elsesser took home the Model of the Year award — making history as the first plus size model to do so.

Out on the somewhat rainy red carpet, guests were not deterred by a bit of drizzle and instead arrived in an array of show-stopping looks. Fashion darling Kate Moss opted for a dramatic black YSL cape, whereas Alexa Chung stepped out in the ultimate sequin dress by London-based label 16Arlington. Across the red carpet, sequins, velvet and red tones conquered in what was a decidedly festive sartorial palette.

There were numerous nods to British fashion dignitaries, too: TV presenter Laura Whitmore, singer Sam Smith and model Iris Law arrived in Vivienne Westwood, while Chairman of the British Fashion Council, Caroline Rush, wore an embellished dress coat from Richard Quinn (the designer was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II).

To see the standout looks from the red carpet, scroll down.

