America’s worker shortage is far from being fixed

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

The worker shortage has been a hallmark of the pandemic economy. In February, US businesses had 11.3 million job openings to fill, slightly more than economists had predicted.

The level of available positions was little changed from the start of the year but below the December all-time high of 11.4 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics‘ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey released Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans quitting their jobs inched up to 4.4 million in February — slightly higher than in the prior month but below the November peak of 4.5 million. More workers quit retail, manufacturing and state and local government education jobs.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

