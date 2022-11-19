This $5.99 T-shirt will get you free Denny’s breakfast for a year

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

This might just be the best Black Friday deal we’ve heard yet.

Denny’s is selling a $5.99 T-shirt which will grant wearers access to free breakfast for a year, according to a news release published Wednesday.

Each T-shirt has a unique QR code sewn directly onto the sleeve, making it easy for customers to redeem their free breakfast, says the diner chain. The T-shirt can be redeemed each day for a free “Everyday Value Slam,” which contains two eggs, two strips of bacon or sausage strips, and your choice of either two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

The “Everyday Value Slam” usually costs around $5.99, according to the Denny’s website. So the total value of the T-shirt comes out to $2,186, the release stated.

The only catch? Denny’s is only selling 150 T-shirts. The shirts will be released on Denny’s online shop at midnight ET on November 24, according to the release.

Each shirt is black and features yellow text. The back has illustrations of eggs, bacon, and pancakes, according to images on Denny’s online shop. The text reads: “Everyday is a new chance to go after what you crave, to satisfy your appetite while staying hungry for more. Everyday you are free to live and eat deliciously.”

The wearable coupon is a response to the ongoing inflation crisis, according to Denny’s president John Dillon.

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” said Dillon in the release. “At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

“The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants.”

