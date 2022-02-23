Calls of frozen pipes keep Bend plumbing companies busy as temperatures plunge

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Frozen or burst pipes are on the rise as temperatures plunge to or below zero on the High Desert, and plumbers are busy with customers seeking help.

Severson Plumbing and Mechanical, and Sunset Plumbing in Bend both said Wednesday they’re experiencing a surge in calls due to the very cold temperatures.

The site supervisor at Severson Plumbing and Mechanical says frozen pipes are the more common issue, at this point. They received 10 such calls Tuesday and 12 more callers have reached out Wednesday morning in search of help.

Both companies anticipate this to be just the beginning of a busy pipe-repair season.

