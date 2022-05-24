La Pine volunteer snow groomer for nearly 20 years set to receive ‘Snowmobile Hall of Fame’ honor

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you have spent any time recreating by snowmobile in the Paulina Lake area during the winter months over the past couple of decades, you may have Bob Keller to thank for much of your fun.

For nearly 20 years, La Pine Lodge Pole Dodgers snow groomer Bob Keller has helped keep the snowmobile trails at Paulina Lake groomed.

Keller is calling it a career, but not before he receives a top honor in September, with induction into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame.

Keller will be the second groomer out of the La Pine area to receive Hall of Fame status. In 2020, Peggy Spieger was inducted by the same organization.

