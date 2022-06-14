Kentucky assistant Goestenkors retires for off-court role

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky women’s basketball assistant Gail Goestenkors has retired from on-court coaching but will remain on coach Kyra Elzy’s staff until her replacement is hired. A national search will begin immediately to replace the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer. She is expected to stay with the Wildcats in an off-court support role. Goestenkors arrived in Lexington last season and helped guide Kentucky to its first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship since 1982. She also helped All-American guard Rhyne Howard become the No. 1 overall selection in this spring’s WNBA Draft. Goestenkors has more than 30 years of coaching at the collegiate, professional and international levels.