Astana suspends Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López
MADRID (AP) — Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López has been suspended by his Astana team for his reported connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Spain. The Kazakhstani cycling team says it has “decided to suspend Miguel Angel Lopez from any activity within the team until all the circumstances of the case are clarified.” Spanish cycling website Ciclo 21 reported that López is part of an investigation into the alleged activities of a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.