Crater Lake National Park, Lava Beds, Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown to honor each others’ passes

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. (KTVZ) – Due to overwhelming public support, Crater Lake National Park, in conjunction with Lava Beds National Monument, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, will be implementing an agreement to honor each other’s annual passes, beginning Jan. 1.

This will allow visitors to access all four parks through the purchase of a single annual pass at one of the four parks.

The cost of the annual passes will be aligned to an equivalent amount, which would allow visitors unlimited entry for one year with a valid park pass to these four National Park Service sites with the added convenience of only having to purchase one annual pass. The cost will be the same as the current Crater Lake, Lassen Volcanic, and Whiskeytown annual park pass ($55), which results in a $10 increase to the current $45 Lava Beds pass. Starting in 2024, a single multi-park pass will be created and available at each of these park sites.

Current Crater Lake 2022 annual pass holders will continue to be able to use their pass for entry into Lava Beds and Crater Lake for as long as that pass is valid. Beginning January 1st, these passes will be honored at Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown as well. New purchases for the annual pass starting January 1st will be $55.

Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years of age or holders of the Interagency Annual, Senior, Access, or Military Passes. Interagency Passes, which are honored at most federally managed land units, remain at $80 for the Interagency Annual Pass, $20 for the Senior Interagency Annual Pass, $80 for the Senior Interagency Lifetime Pass, and free for Access, Military, and 4th Grade Student Passes. These passes may be obtained at any of the parks listed above.

The current National Park Service fee program began in 1997 and allows parks to retain 80 percent of monies collected. The remaining 20 percent goes into a fund to support park units where fees are not charged.