Crews get lines around 12-acre Fuzztail Fire south of Bend, 4.4-acre Johnson Saddle Fire NE of Prineville

(Update: Wednesday morning info on both new, small fires in reach)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Control lines held and there was no growth overnight on the 12-acre Fuzztail Fire that broke out five miles south of Bend Tuesday afternoon, while other crews built a line around the 4.4-acre Johnson Saddle Fire, reported later in the day seven miles northeast of Prineville.

The cause of both Tuesday fires remain under investigation, officials said in an update Wednesday morning.

Firefighters on the Fuzztail Fire were working to mop up and secure control lines Wednesday morning.

Crews’ focus on both fires is to identify and extinguish heat sources within their perimeters.

The Johnson Saddle Fire broke out on state Department of Forestry-protected land, burning slowly through juniper trees and sagebrush. Engine crews and bulldozers were called out.

Earlier Tuesday, Incident 670, named the Fuzztail Fire, initially had two 20-person hand crews, four engine crews, a water tender, two bulldozers, two large air tankers and two single-engine air tankers (SEAT planes) working to control it.

The Swamp Wells Trail was closed from Forest Road 18 to Swamp Wells Horse Camp, and Fuzztail Butte Trail also was closed, officials said. Track updates on the Central Oregon Fire Twitter (X) page.

Firefighters and bulldozer crews were building lines around the fire as tankers dropped retardant.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the fire brought “heavy law enforcement presence near China Hat Road. Please avoid the area.”

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., officials said thunderstorms were moving over the fire area, and “scattered rain showers have moderated fire activity somewhat.”

About two hours later, officials reported that "crews are making great progress" and said the fire's latest size estimate was 12 acres.

A bulldozer line was built around the fire's perimeter by 8 p.m. and crews were working to secure containment and mop up. The campground and trail closures remain in effect, they said.