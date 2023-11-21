Azinger and NBC don’t renew contract. Now the question becomes who’s next in the booth

Nothing ramps up speculation in golf like an opening in the broadcast booth. Paul Azinger and NBC failed to reach an agreement on a new contract. Still to be determined is who’s next. Justin Leonard has suggested he’s happy playing again. David Duval says he would listen if NBC called, but he hasn’t heard anything. Brad Faxon and Paul McGinley are other names that have surfaced. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry took their Ryder Cup celebration to their Florida homes and shared a night with European captain Luke Donald and another of their neighbors, Michael Jordan.

