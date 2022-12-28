Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend

(Update: Police now say two vehicles involved; traffic signals out for repairs)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A reported two-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic, knocking out the traffic signals and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. and brought first responders from several agencies to the scene, including a Bend Police Department crash reconstruction team, according to police Communications Manager Sheila Miller.

ODOT advised motorists to expect delays and watch for emergency responders working at the scene. One northbound lane was affected and the traffic signal at the busy intersection lost power as a result of the crash, Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said.

Davey said around 8:30 p.m. that electricians estimated power would be out to the signal for some time, with repairs under way. In the meantime, drivers are to treat it as a four-way stop. She said Delays and some lane closures will continue until law enforcement concludes their work at the scene.

Follow traffic updates at KTVZ.COM’s TripCheck page. We’ll have updates as we get them.