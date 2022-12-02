Oklahoma pot farm illegally obtained permit before 4 slain

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say the Oklahoma marijuana farm where four people were killed was operating under an illegally obtained license. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics says Friday that the license application by Kevin Pham fraudulently stated that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, as required by state law. Pham has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The man wanted in the Nov. 20 shooting deaths of four people at the farm has been extradited back to the state from Florida. Wu Chen, also known as Chen Wu in jail records, was booked into the Kingfisher County jail on Thursday.

