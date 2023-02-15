GOP subpoenas tech CEOs as part of probe into censorship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Subpoenas have been sent to the chief executives of the five largest tech companies as congressional Republicans moved to investigate what they assert is widespread corporate censorship of conservative voices.House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan issued the subpoenas Wednesday as the latest in a series of escalations by a party that has long promised to investigate Big Tech’s content moderation. The letters were sent to Mark Zuckerberg of Meta; Sundar Pichai of Alphabet; Satya Nadella of Microsoft; Tim Cook of Apple; and Andy Jassy of Amazon.com. Spokespeople for Microsoft and Meta said that they had begun producing documents. Requests for comment from Apple, Alphabet and Amazon were not immediately returned.

