Manfred: MLB prepared for whatever happens with Diamond

PHOENIX (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the league is prepared for whatever happens with Diamond Sports Group after the financially troubled parent company of 19 Bally Sports regional networks skipped about $140 million in interest payments. The missed payments started a 30-day grace period that could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing, possibly leading to changes in how televised games are made available to viewers. Diamond is a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., and its regional networks broadcast games of 14 Major League Baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL teams.

