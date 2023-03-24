Geothermal developer wants to delist endangered Nevada toad

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The developer of a planned Nevada geothermal power plant says it intends to sue U.S wildlife officials to try to overturn the endangered species listing of a toad that lives in adjacent wetlands. The move could end up pitting two Biden administration agencies against each other in one of a series of legal battles over President Joe Biden’s efforts to combat climate change with so-called “green energy” projects. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management approved Ormat’s project in northern Nevada’s high desert. Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service later determined the tiny toad is on the brink of extinction. Biden’s Justice Department lawyers represent both in federal court in Reno.

