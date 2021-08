Carnegie adjusts program for return, adds Beethoven cycle

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall has changed the program for its return from the coronavirus shutdown and added a Beethoven cycle to the season with the Philadelphia Orchestra and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Opening night on Oct. 6 will be the first performance at the hall since closing March 13, 2020. Pianist Yuja Wang will perform Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in place of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The program also includes Valerie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout,” commissioned by the Philadelphia Orchestra to honor frontline workers and celebrate human connection; Iman Habibi’s “Jeder Baum spricht” on climate crisis; and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.