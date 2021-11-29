Black Eyed Peas frontman defies Israel boycott calls

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am says politics don’t dictate his actions, with pressure from pro-Palestinian activists unable to deter him from performing in Israel and maintaining ties to the country’s high-tech scene. A Palestinian-led movement has for years urged artists to boycott Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. Major performers including Lorde and Lana Del Ray have canceled appearances under pressure. Other stars including Madonna and Bob Dylan have defied it. The movement is known as BDS for its calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel. The Grammy-winning group was performing in Jerusalem on Monday.