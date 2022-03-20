Firefighter dies as wildfires continue in southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter has died in one of several wildfires that broke out Sunday in a county in southwestern Oklahoma. The name of the firefighter who died in the wildfire in Comanche County was not immediately released. Lawton, the county seat, is located about 90 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. A spokeswoman for Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management said that as of late Sunday afternoon, there were two major wildfires still burning in the county and some evacuations had been ordered. She said the wildfire in which the firefighter was killed had been contained by late Sunday afternoon and was considered out.