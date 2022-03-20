S. Korean slavery victim seeks UN justice as time runs out

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thirty years ago, South Korean Lee Yong-soo went public with her story of adduction, rape and forced prostitution by Japan’s wartime military. She now fears she’s running out of time to get a closure to her ordeal. The 93-year-old is the face of a dwindling group of South Korean sexual slavery survivors who have been demanding since the early 1990s that the Japanese government fully accept culpability and offer an unequivocal apology. Her latest and possibly final push is to persuade the governments of South Korea and Japan to settle their decades-long impasse over sexual slavery at the U.N. court. She wants Seoul to initiate arbitration proceedings against Japan if Tokyo doesn’t agree to bring the case to The Hague tribunal.