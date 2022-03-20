SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is defending Saturday’s fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters Sunday that deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. A deputy shot and killed 34-year-old Irvin Moorer Charley in Columbia after officers were called with a complaint that Moorer Charley was being violent toward relatives. Video shows Moorer Charley advancing toward a deputy as he commands the man to drop his weapon. Lott says Moorer Charley rushed a deputy after an attempt to stun Moorer Charley failed. The deputy shot Moorer Charley four times.