$121.5M settlement in New Mexico clergy sex abuse scandal

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — One of the oldest Catholic dioceses in the United States has announced a settlement agreement to resolve a bankruptcy case in New Mexico that resulted from a clergy sex abuse scandal. The tentative deal announced Tuesday totals $121.5 million and would involve about 375 claimants. The chairman of a creditors committee that negotiated the agreement said it would result in one of the largest diocese contributions to a bankruptcy settlement in U.S. history. It also includes an agreement to create a public archive of documents regarding the history of the sexual abuse claims. The archbishop of Santa Fe said he hopes it’s the next step in the healing of those who have been harmed.