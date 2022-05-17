Skip to Content
Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park

By SAM METZ
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 13-year-old Utah boy has died a day after a sand dune he was digging in collapsed and buried him at a state park. Officials say Ian Spendlove, of Santa Clara, had been digging a tunnel into the dune at southern Utah’s Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it collapsed on him Saturday evening. A family member alerted authorities, and park rangers arrived to dig the boy out from what they said was over 6 feet of sand. Spendlove was taken to a St. George hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. The Utah Division of State Parks Department says he died there Sunday after not regaining brain activity.

Associated Press

