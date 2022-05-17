Celtics co-owner donates $2M to protect Florida manatees

MIAMI (AP) — A co-owner of the Boston Celtics is donating $2 million toward protecting the Florida manatees and their habitat following two seasons of record-breaking manatee mortalities in the state. Fox Rock Foundation will give $1 million each to the nonprofits Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Save the Manatee Club. The foundation is a family charity overseen by Celtics co-owner Rob Hale and his wife, Karen. Last year, a record 1,100 manatees died largely from starvation because water pollution from agricultural, septic tank, urban runoff and other sources has diminished their main winter food source along Florida’s east coast.