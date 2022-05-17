Egypt: Mubarak son says family clear of corruption charges

CAIRO (AP) — The son of Egypt’s former president claimed Tuesday that he and family members were innocent of corruption charges made in international courts after the country’s 2011 popular uprising. His statements come after years of the deposed president’s family attempting to rehabilitate its image following the anti-corruption Arab Spring protests. In a video statement released online, Gamal Mubarak said that recent court rulings in the European Union and elsewhere demonstrate their innocence, but did not offer an alternative explanation to how the family had amassed their significant wealth. Last month, Swiss prosecutors and an European Union court ruled in favor of the Mubaraks, releasing their frozen funds.