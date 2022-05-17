Firefighters demoted for drug use after death investigation

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — An investigation into the January death of a Connecticut firefighter has led to the discovery of drug use among others, including supervisors in his department. Mayor Erin Stewart says one New Britain fire official has been fired and seven others, including four with the rank of lieutenant or above, have been demoted as a result of the investigation into the apparent drug-related death of a 36-year-old off-duty firefighter in his home on Jan. 26. Six other firefighters have resigned since that death. A criminal investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.