Guatemala leader won’t attend summit in LA after US critique

By SONIA PÉREZ D.

Associated Press

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei says he will not attend the Summit of the Americas next month in Los Angeles, following criticism from the Biden administration for reappointing an attorney general the U.S. accuses of protecting the corrupt. Giammattei said Tuesday that a country’s sovereignty must be respected. He appointed Consuelo Porras to a second term as Guatemala’s top prosecutor Monday. The U.S. government, European Union and others have publicly criticized Porras’ performance, especially the opening of investigations against prosecutors and judges who worked on anti-corruption cases. Several other regional leader have raised the possibility of not going to the summit, which was supposed to be a key moment for U.S. diplomatic efforts in Latin America.