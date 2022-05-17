Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford to star in ‘Yellowstone’ prequel

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will bring their star power to the newest addition to the “Yellowstone” franchise. The pair will headline a Paramount+ series with the working title “1932,” The new series joins “1883” as part of what the Paramount+ streaming service called the “origin story” of its “Yellowstone” drama series. The latest chapter in the Dutton family saga will be set in an early 20th century and a Mountain West beset by drought and the Great Depression. It will debut in December. Writer-producer Sheridan Taylor is the creative force behind the hit franchise, which began with the contemporary drama “Yellowstone.”