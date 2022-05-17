House 1/6 panel rejects Justice Dept.’s transcript request

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is rejecting a request from the Justice Department for access to the committee’s interviews, for now. Rep. Bennie Thompson says the Justice Department made the request as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into the attack. But Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said Tuesday it was “premature” for the committee to share its work at this point because the panel’s probe is ongoing. He said the officials could review some materials in a specified location. Justice Department prosecutors have been issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews with people who were involved in planning events leading up to the attack on the Capitol.