Ratepayer advocates seek protections in offshore wind case

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators considering whether to approve Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans for a nearly $10 billion offshore wind farm are being asked to consider extra protections to shield customers from possible cost overruns and other project risks. No party to the regulatory proceeding is asking that the State Corporation Commission reject outright the planned 176-turbine project off the coast of Virginia Beach. But attorneys representing the interests of the utility’s customers and environmental groups have sought to make the case that because of the project’s enormous cost and complexity, commissioners should consider various protections, such as a cost cap or independent monitor. An evidentiary hearing in the case opened Tuesday.