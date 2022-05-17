Tropical cyclone blacks out 182,000 homes in southern Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Tropical Cyclone Yakecan has hit Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul and authorities says about 182,000 homes are without electricity. Local utility CEEE Equatorial says it has all its staff out dealing with damage from the storm, which blew trees and other large objects onto power lines Tuesday. The company says it cannot predict when service will be fully restored. Earlier Tuesday, authorities cancelled soccer matches, closed public buildings early, suspended classes in schools and universities and beefed up services for the homeless due to fears of major disruptions caused by winds of more than 60 mph (100 kph).